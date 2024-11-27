Large turnout expected as Blood Tribe members go to the polls

Blood Tribe members are voting today to elect their next chief and council.

There was a steady stream of people going into the voting location in Lethbridge Wednesday.

Large turnouts similar to what was seen during the 2020 election are expected again.

Ten people are running for chief and it will be a new one, as Chief Roy Fox is not running for re-election.

There are also 59 candidates running for council.

Polls in Standoff, Moses Lake, Lethbridge and Calgary are open until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.