2 charged in connection with Calgary cocaine bust
Two people are facing a dozen charges in a drug trafficking investigation that saw the seizure of a significant amount of drugs.
Members of the RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit executed search warrants at a home, an apartment and two vehicles in the Calgary area on Dec. 6.
As a result of the search, authorities seized 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, a 9mm handgun, a Toyota RAV 4, a Land Rover Range Rover and approximately $180,000 in cash.
Two people were arrested in connection with the investigation, police said.
Uduakobong "Joseph" Ewitat, 31, and Farahah Rizwan, 28, both residents of Calgary, were arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;
- Production of a controlled substance;
- Possession of property obtained by crime;
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon;
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; and
- Contravention of storage regulations.
Both accused are scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Jan. 12, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote N.W.T.
The military says a rescue operation is complete after a plane crash left 10 people, some with injuries, stranded overnight in a remote area of the Northwest Territories.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
In most African countries, drought forces rural communities to relocate, study finds
Across most of Africa, drought is driving people who live in rural settlements closer to rivers and cities, according to a new study published in the journal Earth's Future.
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Tight-knit Canada set for tough test against hosts Sweden at world juniors
Canada will march into the jam-packed Scandinavium arena -- a building that resembles Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome -- against the tournament hosts Friday night in a marquee Group A matchup. "Skilled, dangerous," Canadian head coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them.
Edmonton
-
Deaths of two officers 'haunt' Edmonton police chief
Edmonton's police chief says the "line of duty" deaths of two officers in 2023 will stay with him and others forever.
-
Closure of 8 'high-risk' encampments to begin Friday: city
Notice has been given to clear several high-risk encampments in Edmonton that were the subject of an injunction earlier this month.
-
Man who died with wife and son in Alberta lake wasn't a risk-taker, says friend
An Edmonton man who died with his wife and eight-year-old son after their utility terrain vehicle went into a lake wasn't the kind of person to put his family at risk, says a friend.
Vancouver
-
Overpass strike in Delta closes Highway 99 southbound
A truck collided with an overpass in Delta Thursday, prompting road closures and a heavy presence of first responders.
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide after breaching conditions: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they encounter a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.
-
'Damage consistent with bullet holes': Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired at residence
Mounties in Surrey are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain warnings, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
'I will not go out back': Moncton landlord worried about tenant safety
Peter LeBlanc needs to find a new tenant for his downtown Moncton apartment building. The landlord said the vacancy is the result of a current tenant no longer feeling like it’s safe place to live.
-
'It’s been rough': Bedford resident looks for help following summer flooding
Marguerite Dodge’s Bedford, N.S., home has been uninhabitable since the summer floods hit back in late July.
Vancouver Island
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide after breaching conditions: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they encounter a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.
-
Century-old heat records fall in B.C. as weather system brings warmth and wind
Unseasonably warm weather has broken temperature records in southern British Columbia, including century-old marks in the provincial capital.
-
Calls for more addiction treatment as B.C. drug decriminalization enters second year
A narrow, winding corridor at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver leads to a clinic offering quick access to addiction treatment for people seeking help on their own or after a referral from an emergency room, a family doctor or a social worker.
Toronto
-
Woman allegedly intentionally drove vehicle into parking enforcement officer in Toronto
Police arrested a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly intentionally drove her vehicle into a parking enforcement officer in Toronto’s east end.
-
Citizen's tip helps police apprehend suspect wanted in Richmond Hill axe attack
Police in York Region say media coverage, along with a tip from a member of the public, helped them apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with an axe attack in Richmond Hill as well as several other criminal offences.
-
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Montreal
-
Common Front of public sector unions reaches tentative deal with Quebec
The Common Front of unions representing around 420,000 public sector workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class-action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Beaconsfield lawsuit against City of Montreal over taxes grows to $15 million
The City of Beaconsfield is taking the City of Montreal to court because it feels it is being overtaxed by the centre city.
Ottawa
-
17-year-old dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Arnprior Aerospace to close after 70 years in operation
The company opened in Arnprior in 1954 as a Boeing operation and will be closing its doors on March 6, 2024.
-
Police searching for federal offender known to frequent Ottawa-Gatineau
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after fire at Kitchener restaurants
No one was hurt after flames broke out at a building containing two restaurants in Kitchener.
-
Men arrested with $1,000 in stolen butter
Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.
-
Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing
Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a stabbing in Waterloo that seriously injured a 41-year-old man.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon developers hint at future of former Extra Foods property
The site of a former grocery store on Broadway Avenue has sold.
-
Dash cam footage shows van burst into flames in a Saskatoon parking lot
Saskatoon firefighters say they don’t know what caused a van to burst into flames in a Cabela’s parking lot on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon recruiting Aussie paramedics to help with record emergency calls
Amid a record year for emergency calls, Saskatoon’s ambulance service has turned to Australia for a pool of new recruits.
Northern Ontario
-
Pothole machine in Sudbury offers high-quality repairs, but low production
The city’s Python 5000 does a great job repairing potholes, but it’s a high-maintenance machine that depends on weather and replacement parts to operate successfully.
-
17-year-old dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Christmas day fire in Hearst under investigation
Officials are investigating the cause of residential fire in Hearst, Ont., that broke out early in the morning Christmas day.
Winnipeg
-
Public asked to avoid Furby Street due to 'serious incident'
The Winnipeg Police Service is currently responding to a serious incident at an apartment building on Furby Street.
-
'Take our time': Kinew says decision not made yet on supervised consumption site location
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said the province is taking its time to find a location for a supervised consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman has a lot to celebrate heading into the new year after winning a $1 million lottery prize.
Regina
-
Huge plume of smoke seen at Wheat City Metals in Regina
Fire crews were called out to Wheat City Metals in Regina for a report of a fire on Thursday afternoon.
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid following death of man in Regina
A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following investigation into a death in Regina on Dec. 22.