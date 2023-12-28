2 charged in connection with Calgary cocaine bust

Two people are facing a dozen charges in a drug trafficking investigation that saw the seizure of a significant amount of drugs.

Members of the RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit executed search warrants at a home, an apartment and two vehicles in the Calgary area on Dec. 6.

As a result of the search, authorities seized 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, a 9mm handgun, a Toyota RAV 4, a Land Rover Range Rover and approximately $180,000 in cash.

Two people were arrested in connection with the investigation, police said.

Uduakobong "Joseph" Ewitat, 31, and Farahah Rizwan, 28, both residents of Calgary, were arrested and charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Production of a controlled substance;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon;

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; and

Contravention of storage regulations.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Jan. 12, 2024.