2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 2 near Okotoks

RCMP confirm two people are dead following a Friday morning highway crash south of Calgary.

Emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes of Highway 2, just south of the Highway 2A overpass, shortly before 9 a.m.

According to EMS officials, a northbound sprinter vehicle being driven by a man entered the southbound lanes of the highway and crashed into an oncoming SUV being driven by a woman.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.

Southbound travel in the area has been reduced to a single lane during the investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.