CALGARY -- Two homes and one detached garage in the southeast community of Woodbine went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and took 28 firefighters to bring it under control.

One of the homes was empty at the time but two people and their cat managed to safely escape from the other.

The blaze caused a natural gas leak in the back alley that crews had to stop.

Fire crews say it is unclear at this time if the homes can be salvaged and continue to investigate to determine a cause.