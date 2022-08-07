2 homes in northeast Calgary damaged in fire

Calgary firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire in a northeast community on Sunday and officials say two homes were damaged.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene along Martin Crossing Way N.E. at approximately 10:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Officials say when firefighters were heading to the scene, it was clear they needed to have more equipment to help out.

"A second alarm was called to insure adequate resources due to the volume of smoke and fire visible from a considerable distance away," CFD said in a release.

"The first apparatus on scene reported a working fire involving two separate single family dwellings. On arrival, immediate efforts were taken to control the fire through an aggressive exterior fire attack, transitioning to an interior fire attack to ensure they were able to get at the seat of the fire in both homes."

The homes suffered significant damage but it appears that no one was hurt.

Eleven adults and two children, the occupants of both homes, have been forced out for the time being.

The investigation into the cause is underway. Anyone with any photos or video of this fire, prior to the arrival of the fire department, is asked to please email them to piofire@calgary.ca.