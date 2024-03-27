2 Hurricanes named WHL all-stars as Lethbridge prepares for first-round series with Broncos

CALGARY
    Lethbridge Hurricanes Harrison Meeneghin and Noah Chadwick were named to the WHL all-star team Wednesday. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes) Lethbridge Hurricanes Harrison Meeneghin and Noah Chadwick were named to the WHL all-star team Wednesday. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes)
    Lethbridge Hurricane goaltender Harrison Meneghin and defenceman Noah Chadwick were named WHL Central Division all-stars Wednesday.

    A couple days before kicking off its first-round playoff series against Swift Current, 19-year-old Meneghin was named a first-team all star, after appearing in 53 games and posting a 2.59 goals against average and a .919 save percentage, including three shutouts. Meneghin was fifth in the WHL in victories (27), fourth in shutouts, sixth in goals-against, and second in save percentage, third in games played and fourth in minutes played. He was also named the team’s 2023-24 MVP and was the Three Star Award winner as well.

    Chadwick, 18, was named to the second team, after racking up 12 goals and 44 assists en route to a plus 13 rating and 24 penalty minutes this season. Chadwick finished 10th in WHL points by a defenceman and among that dozen goals, three were game-winning overtime goals—most in the WHL. He was named the team’s top defenceman and received the ‘Canes Scholastic Player of the Year Award.

    Chadwick, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in December, became the first Hurricanes defenceman since Alex Cotton and Calen Addison in 2019-20 to pass 50 points in a season.

    The Hurricanes kick off their post-season Friday night in Swift Current. The WHL playoffs return to Lethbridge next Tuesday when Lethbridge hosts Game 3 at 7 p.m.

