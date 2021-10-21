2 men fail in attempt to rob Drumheller restaurant, then get caught by customers

CALGARY -

A Calgary man and a Drumheller man face charges for an attempted robbery that went wrong for the would-be robbers.

On October 18, a little before 2 p.m., two men walked into a Drumheller restaurant wearing masks, threatened staff members and demanded money.

However, the two received none and instead fled the premises, only to be followed by a restaurant employee and witnesses who had been inside during the incident.

The employee and witnesses confronted the two until one of the suspects struck a witness with a baton.

At that point, the witnesses were able to restrain the suspect, until police arrived and arrested him.

Two witnesses suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Aaron Matthew Pegg, 46, of Calgary was charged with robbery; assault with a weapon; wearing a disguise while committing an offence; and fail to comply with a release order.

Pegg was remanded into custody. He next appears in Drumheller Provincial Court October 22.

Following the execution of a search warrant, police arrested a second man.

Kyle Alvin Ohlhauser, 32, of Drumheller was charged with robbery and wearing a disguise while committing an offence.

Following a hearing, Ohlhauser was released from custody. He's scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court November 19, 2021.

A police spokesperson warned the public about pursuing suspects in such situations.

“It's easy to understand the level of concern that is present when one's property is violated,” said Staff Sgt. Edmond Bourque, Drumhellers' RCMP detachment commander. “However, we urge members of the public not to take matters into their own hands.

"We have seen the person who takes the matter into their own hands be quite seriously injured," he added. "What we need are for individuals to report a crime in progress to 911 so that the police can attend to assist.”