Calgary could move to Stage 1 water restrictions early next week. Here's what that means

Calgary water crews will continue to monitor a recently repaired water main over the weekend, and then decide whether to move to the lowest level of outdoor water restrictions – Stage 1 – early next week.

City officials say water is flowing through the pipe at 70 per cent of its usual volume, which is enough to support the current demand.

The city moved to Stage 2 water restrictions on Thursday, which when coupled with hot temperatures, caused water use to rise to 629 million litres.

No new structural issues were detected in the pipe as of Friday afternoon.

“We intend to monitor the pipe’s performance and water demand over the weekend, and we will know by Monday whether we’re ready to move to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions,” Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary’s director of capital priorities and investment, said Friday.

Moving to Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions allows residents to water their lawns using a sprinkler, with some stipulations. Calgarians can water their lawns for one hour per week with sprinklers, soaker hoses and in-ground sprinkler systems.

Even-numbered houses can water on either Wednesday or Saturday, while odd-numbered houses can water on either Thursday or Sunday.

Watering is allowed between 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If the city moves to Stage 1, the only changes will be to sprinkler watering rules, allowing watering for two hours per week with all other restrictions the same as Stage 2.

The rest of the city’s water restrictions apply to both Stages 2 and 1.

Hose watering is allowed, but only with a trigger spray nozzle, watering wand, or drip irrigation with an automatic shutoff.

Hand watering, using watering cans or buckets, is allowed without any restrictions.

Watering new grass, such as sod planted within 21 days or seed planted within 45 days, with a sprinkler or hose is also allowed without restrictions.

Outdoor washing, including cars, windows, exterior building surfaces, sidewalks, driveways or walkways is not allowed. The only exception is manual window washing by certified companies.

Outdoor pools and hot tubs can be filled, along with bird baths. Other fountains and decorative features are not allowed to be filled.

Additionally, water use for construction purposes, home renovation projects and pesticide and fertilizer application are allowed without restrictions.

The city will provide water updates over the weekend and Mayor Jyoti Gondek is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

More information about water restrictions can be found on the city’s website.