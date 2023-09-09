2 suspects in police custody in stabbing death of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn

Police have taken 2 suspects into custody in the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn, police announced Saturday afternoon.

Tuesday night, Canales Glenn was playing basketball with friends when he was attacked with pepper spray and stabbed a number of times.

Police received several tips from the public about two suspects, who were described as being between 16 and 18 years old, about 5'8" and slim.

The police said they now have the suspects in custody and charges are pending. No other information was released.

FAMILY RELEASES STATEMENT

Prior to the arrest, the teen's legal guardian released a statement to the media Saturday morning.

The statement came after a second vigil paying tribute to Canales Glenn was held Friday evening at the basketball court where the 18-year-old was fatally assaulted.

Katty Canales, Danillo's aunt, said she's raised him since he was nine years old and that he was living with Canales and her fiancée until his death.

"Our family would like to express our most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and condolences we have received from the community, family and friends. We know we are not alone and that many of you are grieving along with us," she wrote.

"Your words, gestures the love you have shown for Danillo have not only humbled us but have provided us solace in our darkest hours.

"It’s beautiful to see all the hearts Danillo touched while he was alive. We are so grateful to Danillo’s friends who loved him and will keep his memory alive as the person he truly was with his beautiful smile and contagious laugh and not as victim #13.

"He’s our angel watching over us now saying his favorite words 'I got you'.

"Danillo truly was an amazing boy with a heart of gold who was taken from us too soon. He had recently graduated and was studying to go into trades. Danillo had so many plans for his future. He got his first job and was looking forward to buying his first car and going on a trip to celebrate his accomplishments.

"Danillo loved being outdoors fishing, camping, doing yard work and helping friends with outdoor projects. He adored his little cousin who was like a little sister to him.

"Our family is crushed he has been robbed of the opportunity to fulfill his dreams and our hearts are heavy with all the experiences he will never have.

"We know the public and media are searching to understand how this could have happened, as are we. We ask for privacy to mourn and hope his attackers are found to get justice for Danillo.

"If you have any information please contact the authorities."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.