2 Toronto men charged in theft of luxury items worth $40K from Calgary, southern Alberta communities

Two Toronto men face multiple charges in relation to the theft of approximately $40,000 worth of luxury items from locations in Calgary and surrounding communities in southern Alberta.

On Aug. 2, Chestermere RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at the local Shoppers Drug Mart, where two suspects were apprehended.

Police say the investigation revealed that the two were involved in a number of thefts in the area, including in Calgary.

Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle they were driving, seizing branded perfumes, designer sunglasses, purses, footwear and clothing worth around $40,000.

Brand-name sunglasses

Constantin Dinu, 52, and Dinarca Constantin, 37, both of Toronto, were each charged with three counts of theft over $5,000.

Constantin was also charged with one count of robbery.

Both were released from custody. They're scheduled to appear in court in Strathmore on Sept. 19.

Police believe both suspects are part of an organized crime group travelling across Canada. They believe they have been involved in multiple thefts over the past few weeks.