2 young girls missing from Abbeydale found safe: Calgary police
Two young girls who went missing from the northeast community of Abbeydale on Wednesday have been found safe.
Kennedy Litke-Brunelle, 11, and Chloe Cote, 10, were last seen in the community at 6:30 p.m.
Police issued a release with photos of the girls just before 4 a.m., saying that though there was no evidence to suggest foul play, their families were concerned for their welfare.
The cases didn't meet the threshold for an AMBER Alert, but police worked with the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating the children.
On Thursday at about 10:30 a.m., the mother of one of the girls told CTV News they had been located.
Police later issued an update confirming they had been found.
Calgary Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy (and a little smoky) in Calgary Thursday
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years in prison in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate
On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. CTVNews.ca has the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.
Going 'cavewoman style': Woman recounts saving 7-year old boy from cougar
Alishea Morrison said she acted on pure instinct when she saved seven-year old Cason Feuser from a cougar attack Sunday.
China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait
China conducted 'precision missile strikes' Thursday in waters off Taiwan's coasts as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
WATCH LIVE | Canada backing Ukraine 'full stop' minister says ahead of Russian turbine hearings
Ahead of two of her ministerial counterparts taking the hot seat as part of parliamentary hearings on Canada's decision to permit a sanctions exemption to export Russian turbines, Defence Minister Anita Anand said Thursday the federal government is backing Ukraine 'full stop' despite the contentious move.
Edmonton
High patient volumes, long weekend surge means Edmonton patients may be moved to hospital hallways: AHS
Edmonton hospital patients are being moved into hallways amid a "high demand for acute care services" over the long weekend, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.
Vancouver
High court won't hear case involving estate of dismembered multimillionaire
When B.C.-based multimillionaire Gang Yuan was beaten, shot and his body chopped into pieces in 2015, the simplest part of the story ended with a manslaughter conviction, but the fate of Yuan's fortune remained very unclear.
B.C. resident ordered to repay $5,000 e-transfer they were sent by accident
A B.C. resident will get back the $5,000 they accidentally e-transferred to someone else instead of moving the money to one of their own accounts.
Metro Vancouver gas prices: Here's what's predicted before the weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers are expected to see more relief at the pumps before the weekend as the cost is predicted to drop again Friday.
Atlantic
Kalin’s Call: Heat warnings extend into the weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault loses bid for publication ban
A Newfoundland lawyer charged with sexual assault lost his legal bid Thursday to shield his name from publication.
Vancouver Island
'Maybe we shouldn't have moved here': Military family struggles to find doctor in Greater Victoria
A young military couple that's new to Vancouver Island is scrambling to find a family doctor, and they're questioning their move to the capital region entirely.
Double rollover crash causes serious injuries near Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP say a woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested following a "serious collision" on the Trans-Canada Highway last week.
This is Greater Victoria's worst sidewalk, according to advocacy group
A Greater Victoria pedestrian advocacy group has revealed the results of its search for the region's worst sidewalks.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police take rare step of releasing images of teen boy allegedly responsible for sex assaults on Toronto trails
Police have taken the rare step of releasing images of a teenage boy who they believe is responsible for as many as four sexual assaults on trails in Toronto.
70% of Ontario lab workers want to quit, assoc. CEO says
The majority of lab workers in Ontario are considering leaving their jobs and many are feeling burnout similar to nurses, according to the CEO of The Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO).
Shoppers evacuated after fire at mall in Vaughan, Ont.
Shoppers at a mall in Vaughan, Ont. were evacuated for a few hours after a fire caused heavy smoke in the area.
Montreal
Feds give nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence
Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree, the federal public safety minister came to the city to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believes the same shooter was behind two separate shootings that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
Ottawa
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in July
Rising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.
Canada's top court dismisses city of Ottawa's application to appeal Kanata golf course ruling
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the city of Ottawa's application for leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to allow ClubLink to proceed with the development.
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop 12 cents a litre
Ottawa motorists will find some relief at the gas pumps heading into the first weekend of August, as prices are set to drop by 12 cents by Friday morning.
Kitchener
Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
Waterloo man charged after police seize guns, Tasers and crossbows
A 34-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested and charged after police seized multiple weapons including guns, Tasers and crossbows.
Damaged hydro pole closes portion of Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge
A stretch of Shantz Hill Road was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated a crash in Cambridge on Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
Sales continue to cool in Saskatoon housing market
Housing sales have declined nearly 11 per cent year-to-date but levels remain high overall for Saskatoon.
New wastewater plant may be key to boosting Saskatoon's treatment capacity
Saskatoon's environment committee is set to consider how to increase the city's water treatment capacity — which may include a new wastewater plant.
Northern Ontario
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17
A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.
Three arrested for breaking into Sudbury Arena
Greater Sudbury Police say they have arrested three people in the last three days for break and enter incidents at Sudbury Arena.
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
More Manitoba children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine
The Manitoba government is once again expanding eligibility for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
'We want to start living': Manitoba couple selling their home to live in RV full-time
One Manitoba couple has decided to start living life on their own terms by selling their home and living full-time in an RV.
Manitoba decides not to appeal court ruling on child benefit payments
The Manitoba government has decided not to appeal a court ruling over hundreds of millions of dollars in child benefit payments.
Regina
Regina home prices rise as sales, listings dip in July
Regina home sales and listings dipped in July, while the residential benchmark price increased for the sixth month in a row.
Harvest beginning in some parts of Sask.: crop report
Harvest is beginning to get underway in a few fields in west-central and southwest Saskatchewan, according to the latest provincial crop report.