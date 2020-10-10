CALGARY -- Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among workers at three separate Sobeys locations in the Calgary area this week.

The company announced the cases on its website, saying it is releasing the information so that customers who have recently shopped at the locations can take appropriate actions.

The cases in the Calgary area are:

An employee at the Safeway store located at 850 Saddletowne Circle N.E., Calgary (tested positive Oct. 5, last worked Sept. 26)

An employee at the Safeway store located at 5048-16 Ave. N.W., Calgary (tested positive Oct. 7, last worked Oct. 1)

A franchisee employee at the Sobeys store located at 101-100 Ranch Market, Strathmore (tested positive Oct. 9, last worked Oct. 2)

The company says it remains committed to helping staff members and customers through the pandemic.

"We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety. Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation."

There are no further details about the infected employees, including in what areas they worked inside the stores.