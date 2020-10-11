CALGARY -- The Sobeys grocery store chain has confirmed another three cases of COVID-19 among workers at its Alberta stores this weekend.

The corporate website lists three more cases of the illness were confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 10.

They are at the following locations:

The Safeway located at 5048-16 Ave. N.W. in Calgary (the last day the employee worked was Oct. 4)

The Safeway located at 1200 Railway Ave. in Canmore, Alta. (the last day the employee worked was Oct. 2)

The Safeway located at 5110 Windermere Blvd. N.W. in Edmonton (the last day the employee worked was Oct. 5)

The cases are in addition to the three other cases reported in the Calgary area last week.

On its website, Sobeys says it is working with public health authorities to control the spread of COVID-19 and is doing all it can to support its workers and customers during the pandemic.