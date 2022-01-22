3 people, 4 pets safely escape from basement fire in southeast Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department says all of the occupants, as well as their pets, are safe after a fire broke out in the basement of a home Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to the 200 block of McKenzie Lake Bay S.E. at just before 2 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

When they arrived, the residents of the home, who had all gotten out safely thanks to a functional smoke alarm, met them.

Two dogs and two cats were also safe, CFD officials say.

Crews then located a fire in the furnace room and quickly extinguished it.

The home is being ventilated and it's expected the residents will be able to return home.