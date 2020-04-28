CALGARY -- Three men were handed $1,200 tickets for refusing to stay at least two metres away from each other while in Lindsay Park on Friday, according to city officials.

The men were "flagrantly ignoring the social distancing orders" and would not separate, said Calgary Emergency Management Agency deputy Chief Sue Henry during Tuesday's regualr update.

Lindsay Park is a popular area just south of the Beltline neighbourhood near Macleod Trail S.W.

As well, three adults were each handed a $400 ticket for using a fenced skatepark over the weekend while it was closed, and three other people were issued $120 tickets for drinking alcohol in a city park. Skateparks and other city-owned recreation facilities were closed in March.

Despite the tickets, Henry said most people are respecting public health orders, noting bylaw officers have done 362 patrols since Friday. A total of 140 warnings have been handed out.

Also since Friday, 1,515 calls were made to 311 about COVID-19, with 338 of those related to physical distancing concerns.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi conceded messaging could seem confusing to Calgarians and common sense should be used when deciding whether to go out in public.

"Our advice still is, stay home as much as you can," he said.

"However, if you want to do those driveway visits, those Sunday suppers my family was doing at the beginning of this, where the people in the house stay on the porch and the other people sit at the end of the driveway or end of the lawn, that's OK, just don't make a huge habit of it."

The city has been in a state of local emergency since mid-March because of the worldwide pandemic.

As a result, all city-run facilities have been shut and Calgarians are being asked to remain home whenever possible.

People are encouraged to remain at least two metres away from other people during the current health order. Masks should also be worn in busy areas while in public.

Nenshi began the update by saying flags at city buildings have been lowered to half mast, where they will remain for the duration of the pandemic, as a reminder "that this is a life and death situation."

As of Monday afternoon, there are 4,696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and 75 deaths are being attributed to it.

The next update from the city is planned for Thursday.