3 store employees hurt after truck crashes into Calgary Co-op

Roads are closed around the midtown Co-op after a truck crashed into the west side of the store Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Midtown Co-op at around 2:35 p.m., after receiving reports that a large truck drove into the side of the building.

The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Officials say the truck came from eastbound 10th Avenue, then headed south on 11th Street before crashing into the side of the building.

The impact of the collision crumbled the bricks of the store wall.

The fire department's heavy rescue crew is working with a city engineer to figure out how to extricate the truck.

CTV News spoke to some Co-op employees, who said that three people were slightly injured in the collision. The employees were taken to hospital as a precaution.

"The store has been evacuated of all customers and staff," said Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke. "Staff who need to go in and retrieve things are being escorted by fire department staff, and currently no one is going inside the building until a city engineer has assessed the extent of the structural damage."

A truck has crashed into the east side of the Midtown Co-Op on 11th St. SW. It is fully lodged in the grocery store.



Witnesses at the scene say the driver of the truck crashed into the store, then walked away and rushed down the street. No word on injuries. @CTVCalgary #yyc pic.twitter.com/2QgF891Zqu — Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) August 18, 2022

Police and firefighters are currently on scene. Roads in the area of 11th Avenue S.W. are closed and are expected to remain closed for the next several hours.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with information or video or photos can send them to the fire department at piofire@calgary.ca.

Please be advised that roads in the area around Midtown Coop, 11 Avenue S.W., are closed. First responders are on scene of a vehicle that collided with the building.



Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sg2QUo57a6 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 18, 2022

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes available.

With files from Stephanie Thomas