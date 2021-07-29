CALGARY -- Authorities are investigating, but say a possible chemical leak is likely to blame for an incident that sickened six people, sending three to hospital.

At about 11:20 p.m. on July 25, Fort Macleod RCMP responded to an area campground for reports that several people were suffering from respiratory issues.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found six people in medical distress. All of the patients were assessed at the scene and three were taken to hospital for further treatment.

While a full investigation is underway, officials say it's likely that they may have been poisoned by a chemical leak from an unknown source.

Firefighters who attended searched the scene, but no contaminants were found on the campground or anywhere else in the area.

Following the search, officials declared that the hazardous material was no longer present and it was safe for the public.

The exact campground involved in the incident has not been released.

RCMP are now looking for the public's help to learn more about the incident.

If anyone has information on suspicious vehicles or possible sources of this leak, they are asked to please contact Fort MacLeod RCMP at 403-553-7200 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.