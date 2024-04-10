3-time Grey Cup winner and former Stampeder Shawn Lemon announces CFL retirement

One of the mainstays of Calgary’s Grey Cup-winning 2014 team announced that he’s calling it a career Wednesday.

Veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, who won three Grey Cups with three different organizations, announced his CFL retirement.

The 35-year-old Lemon had signed a one-year contract extension with the Montreal Alouettes in December.

Lemon joined the Alouettes last season after the B.C Lions cut him in training camp due to their Canadian ratio requirements.

After acquiring Lemon, Montreal went 12-4, including the post-season, en route to a Grey Cup championship. He had 26 defensive tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 13 regular-season games.

The product of Charleston, S.C., also earned his 100th CFL sack.

Lemon began his professional career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a practice roster player in 2011 and spent time with every CFL team except the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, winning Grey Cups with Calgary in 2014 and Toronto in 2017.

Lemon had one of his best years with the Stampeders in 2022, finishing second in the league in sacks.

"Perfect your craft and believe in it. Execute your game plan and you know I don't really consider 34 as being old, you know what I mean?" he said.

"You change up your training to fit how your body is feeling but like I said, I feel amazing," he said. "I feel like I'm 23-years-old and I'm not just saying that - I honestly do."

Calgary Stampeders' Shawn Lemon (40) celebrates his tackle on Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris (7) with Andrew Seinet-Spaulding (96) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday September 11, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken)

Lemon posted a retirement note on X Wednesday thanking the CFL and Canadian football fans for their support over the course of his 14-year career.

“You guys have been nothing but amazing to me throughout my career,” he said. “I remember my first time coming to Canada signing to the Canadian Football League. Who would’ve known my life would’ve changed for the better? I enjoyed every moment, every play, every stadium I’ve played in.”

“This game,” he said, continuing, “has given me the ability to develop tremendous relationships that I cherish, and hold deeply to my heart.

“As the late, great Kobe Bryant said, “You are responsible for how people remember you…so leave everything on the court, leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend.”

With files from Glen Campbell and the Canadian Press.

Defensive end Shawn Lemon isn't getting older, he's getting better and the Stampeders will take it. Glenn Campbell reports.