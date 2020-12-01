CALGARY -- One of the most divisive debates in Calgary’s history will take centre stage at city hall Tuesday as the discussion continues on whether fluoride should be added to the city's drinking water.

The city’s priority and finance committee will review a new report that found the estimated overall capital cost of reintroducing fluoride would be roughly $30.1 million over a 20-year life cycle, not including a maintenance cost of between $2 million and $4 million each year.

The chemical additive was removed from the city's water supply in 2011 following a contentious debate. The cost of bringing it back would amount to about $1.29 each year for all Calgary residents if fluoride distribution was installed at the Bearspaw and Glenmore water treatment plants.

The city report emphasizes that the estimated costs are not included in the approved water utility budget and budget revisions would need to be approved by council.

"The operating, maintenance and capital costs will result in additional investments and expenditures. If approved, however, they are not of the magnitude that would require an associated increase in rate utility rates," states the city report.

This latest administration review comes after the city’s community and protective services committee accepted a fluoridation report in 2019 from the O’Brien Institute for Public Health. Based on that report, council directed administration to investigate the cost of reintroducing fluoride.

Calgary’s decades-long fluoride debate

The debate on fluoride in Calgary goes all the way back to the first plebiscite in 1957. Calgarians marked ballots in another vote in 1989 where fluoride was introduced to the water supply.

Another plebiscite took place in 1999 that kept fluoride in water for another 12 years. Notice of motions came forward in 2009 and in 2011, and the fluoride bylaw was repealed.

Following the removal of fluoride in 2011, the city provided $750,000 in one-time funding for the Alex Community Health bus to provide oral care to young children.

Some doctors at the Alberta Children’s Hospital have suggested dental infections are up 700 per cent since fluoride was removed nine years ago.

Some experts have pointed to negative impacts of fluoride such as a decline in brain function, causing problems with the thyroid or bones, and leading to fluorosis — commonly known as the discolouration of teeth.