$4.8M in prizes up for grabs in 2022 STARS Lottery

Tickets for the 2022 STARS Lottery went on sale on Thursday, with 2,500 prizes up for grabs worth more than $4.8 million collectively.

Eighty per cent of the funding needed to operate the three STARS air bases in Alberta is raised from the private sector, with the lottery playing a key component.

"When someone buys a STARS Lottery ticket, they help ensure STARS is available for the next patient who needs us," said president and CEO Andrea Robertson in a news release.

STARS says the past year has been one of the busiest on record with crews of the frontlines of the pandemic working to care for critically ill patients.

"On top of pandemic calls, we are still caring for patients with traumatic injuries, drownings, motor vehicle incidents and other unfortunate events, in addition to medical illnesses such as heart attacks and strokes,” said Dr. Jamin Mulvey, anesthesiologist, emergency room doctor and STARS medical director.

This year marks the organization's 29th lottery, and features three grand prize dream homes located in Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

The early bird prize is a lakeside mountain retreat package including a stay at a chalet in Invermere, B.C., a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4x4, outdoor recreational toys and $50,000 cash.

New to the lottery this year is a Bon Voyage bonus prize: a $100,000 travel voucher and $50,000 cash – or $125,000 cash.