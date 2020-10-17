CALGARY -- Mounties say four people who were protesting oil and gas development at a drill site in Kamloops, B.C. this week are facing charges.

Kamloops RCMP were called to a Trans Mountain (TMX) drill site on Mission Flats Roads at about 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 15 for reports of a demonstration taking place.

Initial reports indicated the protesters were allegedly blocking work trucks from getting to the site, thus interfering with the operation.

Upon arrival, members of the Division Liaison Team (DLT) engaged a group of three protesters, asking them to step away from the gate. All three demonstrators, a 69-year-old man, 44-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman who had strapped herself to the gate, refused to comply.

All three people were arrested for being in contempt of the B.C. Supreme Court's injunction regarding protests, issued June 1, 2018.

While the first group was being arrested, RCMP say a second group of individuals were blocking an active work site on a south slope.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested when she refused to leave and attached herself to a bulldozer.

All four people were taken to the Kamloops RCMP detachment and released on conditions.

There is no information on charges against them, but they are expected to appear in court on Jan. 20.

A fifth individual, a 32-year-old woman, was later spotted destroying survey stakes near the drill site.

Kamloops RCMP also arrested her, but she was ultimately released without charges.

Police say they are continuing to work to ensure both protesters express themselves and companies can operate in a safe manner.

"Demonstrators have the right to peaceful, lawful and safe protest and companies have a lawful right to complete their mandated work," police say in a release.

"The RCMP is working hard to protect both of these rights and ensure all parties and public are kept safe."