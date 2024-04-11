CALGARY
Calgary

    • 4 candidates compete for vacant council seat in Town of Fort Macleod, Alta.

    A sign welcomes visitors to Fort Macleod, Alta. A sign welcomes visitors to Fort Macleod, Alta.
    There are four candidates vying for a vacant councillor seat in the town of Fort Macleod, Alta.

    Werner Dressler, Bill Hall, Jeemeet Patel and Sydney Tobler have put their names forward to fill the vacant councillor’s chair.

    The byelection was called in February after former town councillor Marco Van Huigenbos resigned.

    Van Huigenbos has been charged with mischief over $5,000 in relation to the 2022 Coutts border blockade.

    The byelection is set for May 6.

