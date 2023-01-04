4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta

The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.

Officials confirmed the details of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant to CTV News on Wednesday.

"The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is one of the newer variants of SARS-CoV-2 to emerge and spread widely. It has come about through the fusion of two earlier BA.2 Omicron variants," said Charity Wallace, assistant director of communication for Alberta Health, in a statement.

Wallace says the province is "monitoring" the new strain and will work to manage cases as they are confirmed.

In the meantime, she says Albertans should take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from being infected by the new subvariant or any other respiratory illness circulating in Alberta.

"We encourage Albertans to stay up-to-date on their immunizations," she said.

"Wearing a mask, especially in crowded indoor settings, can help reduce the risk of becoming sick and help protect others from being exposed."

The news comes on the same day as B.C.'s top doctor confirmed the presence of the "Kraken" variant in 12 residents.

Dr. Bonnie Henry told CTV News in an exclusive interview that those individuals are in isolation because of the concern over the new strain.

"It is a concern. This virus changes, that's what we know," she said. "I expect we'll see some more but it's still a very small percentage, so we're not seeing that rapid takeoff that we've seen in some places in the U.S., for example."

According to the World Health Organization, the "Kraken" variant is the most contagious strain of COVID-19 scientists have witnessed.

(With files from CTV Vancouver)