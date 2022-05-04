4 people charged in Calgary and Edmonton drug trafficking investigation

Calgary police say a "significant" amount of drugs were seized and four people were charged after a three-month investigation that targeted traffickers in both Calgary and Edmonton.

The Calgary Police Service's organized crime enforcement team launched the investigation in December 2021 with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service's gang suppression team.

The investigation culminated with the search of two homes and several vehicles in both cities between March 2 and March 4.

In Calgary, homes searched were located in the 100 block of 24th Avenue S.W., and the 1100 block of 11th Street S.W.

Police say the amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine seized has a street value of approximately $380,000.

Officers also confiscated more than $22,000 in cash.

The following people are each charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and production of a controlled substance:

Mintesinot Tibebu Shibiru, 22, of Calgary;

Amdeyesus Bekele Gedecho, 34, of Calgary;

Sirack Zemuie Tesfai, 23, of Calgary; and

Tysean Antonio Michael Wawryk, 27, of Edmonton.

Shibiru has also been charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, uttering a forged document and several breaches of a release order.

"We continue to investigate and further charges are pending," said Calgary police in a Wednesday news release.

"We would also like to acknowledge and thank the Edmonton Police Service for their assistance."