40-year-old man killed in brazen Beltline shooting: Calgary police

Calgary police say a man killed in a drive-by shooting in the Beltline on Thursday night appears to be from out of town.

Police were called to the 600 block of 10 Avenue S.W. just after 9 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was found dead at the scene.

In a Friday update, the Calgary Police Service said it will not be releasing the identity of the 40-year-old until his next of kin has been notified of his death.

Police say it's believed he was from Calgary.

"He has ties to Vancouver, B.C., Edmonton, Alta. and Halifax, N.S.," police said in a news release.

CCTV footage from the area shows the victim walking west on 10 Avenue S.W. toward Sixth Street S.W. when a dark-coloured SUV pulls up beside him and fires several shots before driving off.

The vehicle headed south on Sixth Street S.W. before turning onto westbound 13 Avenue S.W.

"This volatile incident showed a blatant disregard for human life and jeopardized the safety of bystanders," said Det. Lee Treit in a news release.

Police don't know yet if the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from the area is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.