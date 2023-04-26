5 Calgary teens accused in violent armed robberies, carjackings

Five teenage boys are facing dozens of charges in a series of armed robberies and carjackings in Calgary.

Police say their investigation started last fall after a violent robbery at the Village Square IDA pharmacy on 52 Street N.E.

During the Oct. 22 incident, police say a group of youth threatened staff with bear spray and made off with "various narcotics."

Less than a week later, officers investigating a different robbery discovered similarities between it and several others committed throughout the city.

Over the next six months, police were able to identify a series of armed robberies and carjackings believed to be linked to the same group.

The teens, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing 76 total charges, including:

Five counts of robbery with a firearm;

22 counts of robbery;

13 counts of using a disguise with intent;

19 counts of unlawful confinement;

11 counts of breaching a court order; and

Six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police believe the group was responsible for 11 violent incidents between June 2022 and Jan. 2023, some of which involved firearms.

Three of the accused remain in custody and two have been released pending their next court appearance.