Calgary

    • Warm Tuesday before temperatures drop nearly 10 degrees by Thursday

    Tuesday will be very similar to Monday as this warm weather pattern continues for one more day.

    Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 20s throughout southern Alberta with westerly winds between 20 to 40 km/h in Calgary and up to 70 km/h in the southwest corner of the province.

    The main weather maker is a ridge of high pressure diverting active weather to the edges of the ridge and pulling warmer air up along the Pacific coastline.

    That ridge has been held in place by low pressures system to the east and west, but this will break down late on Tuesday when that ridge to the east breaks off and travels toward the U.S. northeast.

    By Thursday, cooler air will sink south toward the southern borders of the Prairie provinces and a more “zonal” weather pattern will emerge – one with a more straightforward west to east flow across the region.

    Daytime highs will hold steady around 13 C from Thursday through Sunday before a quick boost in temperatures starting Sunday.

