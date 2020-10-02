CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services confirmed five cases of COVID-19 at the Calgary Remand Centre Friday, including four inmates and one contracted worker.

All five tested positive between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26, although it is believed that none of the cases were linked.

According to an AHS statement, one of the four is in isolation at the centre, while a second inmate has passed the 14 day isolation period and has since tested negative.

The other two inmates were released and are self-isolating, with guidance from AHS Public Health.

Health officials believe all of the cases were contracted in the community. 23 inmates who were determined to be close contacts are in isolation.

In May 2020, when an inmate was confirmed to have COVID-19, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said correctional facilities in Alberta were taking every precaution to prevent spread among inmates and correctional staff.

"All inmates are assessed for exposure and symptoms upon admission to the facility or transfer from another location, as well as at minimum, once per day, while in the center. Any inmate who develop symptoms is moved to isolation," she said.

"Generally, and where possible correctional centers are quarantining new admissions for 14 days upon entry added measure allows for increased monitoring of new admissions for the development of symptoms before moving them on to other living units. Corrections has been working with AHS to ensure appropriate infection prevention protocols are in place at correctional facilities."