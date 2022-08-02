6-year old Calgary girl runs lemonade stand to help city's most vulnerable

Gracie Bygrave, six, at her lemonade stand selling lemonade and painted rocks. Gracie Bygrave, six, at her lemonade stand selling lemonade and painted rocks.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina