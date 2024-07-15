CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fatal crash in southwest Calgary closes ramp to Tsuut'ina Trail

    Share

    One person is dead after an incident on an exit ramp off Anderson Road S.W.

    The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Monday on the ramp from westbound Anderson Road S.W. to southbound Tsuut'ina Trail.

    Police said only one vehicle was involved and the sole person inside died at the scene.

    As of 7:45 a.m. the ramp was still closed.

    Six police cars were parked on the ramp and members of the traffic unit could be seen using equipment.

    Officers said they aren’t sure what happened at the moment, but are working to piece it together.

    This is a developing story and we will have more information when it is available…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News