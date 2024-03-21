The Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation has announced eight-year-old Claire Sonnenberg is the organization's 2024 champion.

Due to her cerebral palsy, Sonnenberg is unable to move or speak on her own, although the foundation says she is "intellectually intact and highly aware."

"Her brain has been, in essence, trapped inside her body," said the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation in a news release.

A lack of oxygen at birth left her with severe cerebral palsy, which affects her muscle function, meaning she spent the first part of her life in her parents' arms and in wheelchairs.

"Thanks to community-supported, state-of-the art technology called Brain Computer Interface, experts at the Alberta Children’s Hospital are helping Claire learn to use her mind to do things her body cannot, and explore her world in new and exciting ways," said the foundation.

Approximately 100,000 kids and families rely on the Alberta Children’s Hospital for care each year.

In Sept. 2022, the Sonnenberg family, from De Winton, Alta., launched a GoFundMe page aiming to raise $44,600 to help Claire walk.

As of Thursday, $30,000 had been raised.

With files from Timm Bruch