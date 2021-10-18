82-year-old man injured in Innisfail crash dies in hospital

CALGARY -

RCMP say a senior hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Innisfail earlier this month has died.

The collision between an SUV and a truck happened in the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Highway 54 at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 2.

RCMP said a preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was travelling southbound on 42nd Avenue. Officers believe the vehicle stopped, entered the intersection and was hit by the truck as it travelled west.

The deceased, an 82-year-old man, was the passenger in an SUV. He was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance but died on Oct. 14. RCMP said his name will not be released.

The driver of the SUV, a 75-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 58-year-old woman, was assessed on the scene for minor injuries.