A Calgary man who relies on his ride to help the less fortunate is in need of a new set of wheels

He's an angel on four wheels, collecting and delivering food, clothing and the basics to Calgary's less fortunate, but now, Randy Cotterhill is in a bind of his own and could use some divine help.

"I'm in dire need of a new vehicle," the Angels in Action founder said.

Cotterhill's van is on its final rotation.

But that didn't stop him from picking up bread donated at a local business on Tuesday night.

That bread will be used to make sandwiches to feed the homeless.

Cotterhill says he was quoted nearly $4,800 for some of the repairs on his 2012 Dodge Caravan.

He figures he's better off trying to buy a newer used van.

"It's going to fall apart," Cotterhill said.

"And if it falls apart – if it dies – then I'll be stuck."

After sharing his troubles with his followers through his Angels in Action Facebook page, a follower there started a GoFundMe.