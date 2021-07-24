CALGARY -- The Eau Claire Market went to the dogs Saturday, as the Pet-A-Palooza, Day of the Dog event took over.

The festival is geared towards celebrating dogs and their owners. It featured corgi races, food, entertainment and a pool for dogs, including a life guard.

“We took the music festival template and put it towards the pet industry,” said Lonnie Powell, with the Just Love Animals Society.

This is the 9th year for the event in Calgary, though it didn’t happen in 2020 due to COVID-19. The event has also been held in Victoria, Vancouver and Scottsdale.

In past years, around 15,000 people would come to the event over the weekend, according to Powell. So far, around 7,000 and 5,000 dogs have come to the event, he estimates.

“The community’s come out in droves,” said Powell. “I think we’ve been cooped up for a year and a half, we needed somewhere to go, with people to interact with… and what brings us more together than the authentic bond we have together with our pets.”

The event is on again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.