A little warmer but still wet this weekend; A different weather pattern next week

There is a risk of frost on Thursday night.

Fog patches are also developing and will last through the early hours of Friday morning.

It will be less rainy throughout the day and we will likely even see some sunny breaks.

However, we get into the chance of pop-up showers and non-severe thunderstorms closer to the supper hours:

Late-day instability is also possible on Saturday.

Sunday, expect on-and-off showers throughout the day.

We get into a more stable weather pattern next week and the added sunshine will help our temperatures get back into the 20s by Monday.