CALGARY -- Meant to symbolize the passing of the storm and recognize resiliency and optimism, the 2021 Calgary Stampede poster was unveiled Tuesday.

Created by 22-year-old Calgary artist Lexi Hilderman — the winner of this year's Calgary Stampede Youth Poster Competition — the artwork features a young Fancy Dancer with rainbow ribbons flowing from her regalia, inspired by the image of a young woman named Katari Righthand from the Siksika First Nation.

"She is a symbol of hope and optimism for me especially in the time we are in right now," said Hilderman, whose work was chosen from about 100 entries.

As the winning artist, Hilderman was awarded a $10,000 scholarship and her artwork will become part of Calgary Stampede history and distributed around the world.

After developing a relationship with Righthand and her family, Hilderman learned she was given the name Nààpiwa otó piim Akikowan (Rainbow Girl) in 2013 following the southern Alberta floods, representing the hope that comes after a storm.

And the artwork conveys an image of hope, said Steve McDonough, first vice-chairman of the Calgary Stampede board of directors.

“I call it silver linings,” he said. “I see the storm passing, it’s one of hope, it’s one of resilience, it’s one of optimism.”

The 2020 edition of the Calgary Stampede was called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but officials are hopeful the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth will return in 2021.

Tickets are available for the 2021 Stampede online, with flexible and fully refundable options.