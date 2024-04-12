A weekend full of sunshine and warm temperatures

It's going to be patio-perfect weather this weekend but I would resist the urge to plant anything permanently outdoors.

A ridge of high pressure that moved into the province on Thursday is really starting to settle in and got Calgary up to a high of 14 C on Friday afternoon.

Clouds did build up throughout the day but those will start to clear out overnight, with some northwesterly winds cooling us down to a low of 0 C.

The warming trend continues to intensify heading into Saturday.

Mainly sunny conditions and southern winds at 20 km/h will get the city up to a high of 17 C on Saturday and 18 C on Sunday.

We start to take a turn when we hit the halfway mark of April, with a Pacific low-pressure system starting to push in late Monday over the province.

That system will bring our temperatures below seasonal next week and a mixture of rain, snow and wind late on Monday, Tuesday and parts of Wednesday.

Have a wonderful, warm weekend!