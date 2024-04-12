CALGARY
Calgary

    • A weekend full of sunshine and warm temperatures

    Share

    It's going to be patio-perfect weather this weekend but I would resist the urge to plant anything permanently outdoors.

    A ridge of high pressure that moved into the province on Thursday is really starting to settle in and got Calgary up to a high of 14 C on Friday afternoon.

    Clouds did build up throughout the day but those will start to clear out overnight, with some northwesterly winds cooling us down to a low of 0 C.

    The warming trend continues to intensify heading into Saturday.

    Mainly sunny conditions and southern winds at 20 km/h will get the city up to a high of 17 C on Saturday and 18 C on Sunday.

    We start to take a turn when we hit the halfway mark of April, with a Pacific low-pressure system starting to push in late Monday over the province.

    That system will bring our temperatures below seasonal next week and a mixture of rain, snow and wind late on Monday, Tuesday and parts of Wednesday.

    Have a wonderful, warm weekend!

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News