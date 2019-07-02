The Calgary Humane Society is looking to clear its shelter so they can make some renovations.

To do that, adoption fees are being reduced by 50 per cent on all species until July 7 as part of its Clear the Shelter event.

“Construction can be loud and dusty so we need to get the animals out of the area to protect them from the stress of renovations,” reads a release.

“There are a many animals in our adoption department so that means we need the public’s help to get them out of the shelter and into loving homes.”

Along with a 50 per cent reduction in fees, adopters will receive:

Gift package from Royal Canin and Pet Planet

Six month Calgary cat or dog license

Six week pet insurance trial

Complimentary first vet visit

Microchip and tattoo

Spay/neuter

Vaccinations and deworming

Behaviour support

One year Calgary Humane Society membership

A similar adoption blitz held by the City of Calgary last month saw more than 50 cats and kittens find new homes in the first 24 hours.

The Calgary Humane Society shelter is located at 4455 110 Avenue S.E.