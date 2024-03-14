Adorable addition to southern Alberta ski resort

Castle Mountain Resort, near Pincher Creek, has a new four-legged friend hitting the slopes.

Darrah is an avalanche dog in training. She's a 14-week-old golden retriever and photos of her in action this week have been posted to the resort's social media accounts.

Castle Mountain Resort, near Pincher Creek, has a new four-legged friend hitting the slopes. (Photo from Facebook)

You can see her learning how to ride a chair lift, and how her handler puts her over his shoulders to get her back down to the bottom.

Her handler, Alec Curtis, says he's received overwhelmingly positive feedback with several comments about how cute she is and how well-behaved she is.

Castle Mountain Resort, near Pincher Creek, has a new four-legged friend hitting the slopes. (Photo from Facebook)

She's clearly developing quite a fan base, with some lucky skiers getting to take their picture with her.

Castle Mountain Resort, near Pincher Creek, has a new four-legged friend hitting the slopes. (Photo from Facebook)

Curtis says there are also lots of questions about the training she has to go through to become a certified avalanche rescue dog.

For now, he's putting in lots of time and effort on basic obedience.

Once Darrah turns one, she will be assessed by the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association in Penticton, B.C.

If she's a good fit, Darrah will get more formal search and rescue training.

Castle Mountain Resort, near Pincher Creek, has a new four-legged friend hitting the slopes. (Photo from Facebook)

"While Darrah is Alec's dog, and will move around with him wherever he should choose to be, he says that his goal is to station her here at Castle," the resort said.