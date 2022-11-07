Advance polls quiet ahead of Alberta's Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection

A high-profile byelection where Premier Danielle Smith is attempting to secure a seat in Alberta's legislature failed to draw significant interest in advance voting opportunities.

The provincial government confirms 12.4 per cent (4,231) of eligible voters (34,060) cast a ballot in the five days of advance voting that ended on Nov. 5.

Advance voting numbers for the byelection were much smaller than those of the 2019 provincial general election where 30 per cent (7,538) of eligible voters (34,297) in Brooks-Medicine Hat cast a ballot ahead of time.

A byelection was called for the riding on Oct. 11 after UCP MLA Michaela Frey announced her resignation.

The candidates include:

UCP leader Danielle Smith;

NDP candidate Gwendoline Dirk;

Alberta Party candidate Barry Morishita;

Independence Party of Alberta candidate Bob Blayone; and

Wildrose Independence Party candidate Jeevan Mangat

The UCP elected Smith, the former leader of the Wildrose Party, as its leader — paving the way for her to become premier — on Oct. 6.

The byelection vote will take place on Nov. 8.