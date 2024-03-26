After a cooler stretch lasting through the long weekend, we should get back to the good stuff

Tomorrow will start to look and feel like spring, with sunshine and a high of plus 6, and a small chance of a late-day sprinkle!

But then, two low-pressure systems will collide in Alberta on Thursday and that will drop some snow and our temperatures again.

Five to 10 centimetres are possible Thursday through Friday.

We are currently in the second-snowiest March on record for Calgary.

If we get another eight centimetres by the end of the month, we'll set a new record.

Travel in much of Alberta will be tricky on Good Friday, but driving conditions will improve throughout the long weekend.

By Sunday, our high of plus 4 starts a longer-term warming trend that will give us daytime highs above freezing for much of next week.