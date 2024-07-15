CALGARY
Calgary

    • Aggressive bear in Canmore prompts warning

    The RCMP and the Town of Canmore are advising everyone to avoid the Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway, including the pedestrian underpass. (Facebook/Town of Canmore) The RCMP and the Town of Canmore are advising everyone to avoid the Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway, including the pedestrian underpass. (Facebook/Town of Canmore)
    Share

    The Town of Canmore and RCMP are asking people to avoid the mountain community's Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway, including the pedestrian underpass, due to an aggressive bear.

    A post on the Town of Canmore's Facebook page just after 10 a.m. indicated Fish and Wildlife officers had been called and were on the way.

    The town is reminding residents and visitors to:

    Keeps dogs on a leash at all times;

    Carry bear spray and know how to use it;

    Stay on trails and travel on them only during daylight hours; and

    Report bear sightings to Alberta Fish and Wildlife by calling 403-591-7755.

    CTV News has reached out to the Town of Canmore for an update on the bear, and will update this article when we learn more.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News