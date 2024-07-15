Aggressive bear in Canmore prompts warning

The Town of Canmore and RCMP are asking people to avoid the mountain community's Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway, including the pedestrian underpass, due to an aggressive bear.

A post on the Town of Canmore's Facebook page just after 10 a.m. indicated Fish and Wildlife officers had been called and were on the way.

The town is reminding residents and visitors to:

Keeps dogs on a leash at all times;

Carry bear spray and know how to use it;

Stay on trails and travel on them only during daylight hours; and

Report bear sightings to Alberta Fish and Wildlife by calling 403-591-7755.

CTV News has reached out to the Town of Canmore for an update on the bear, and will update this article when we learn more.