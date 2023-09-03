Air quality statement issued for Calgary and Edmonton

A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary and Edmonton Sunday just after 10 a.m.

It advised residents that "Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility."

It added that wildfire smoke concentrations fluctuate over short distances and may vary from hour to hour.

It advised people to stop outdoor activities if you or someone in your care experiences adverse physical reactions, such as shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, dizziness or chest pains.