Air quality statement issued for Calgary and Edmonton
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary and Edmonton Sunday just after 10 a.m.
It advised residents that "Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility."
It added that wildfire smoke concentrations fluctuate over short distances and may vary from hour to hour.
It advised people to stop outdoor activities if you or someone in your care experiences adverse physical reactions, such as shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, dizziness or chest pains.
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a shooting outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levels
New research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
Las Vegas drying out after 2 days of heavy rainfall that prompted water rescues, possible drowning
Las Vegas residents on Sunday were drying out after two days of heavy rainfall that flooded streets, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and possibly resulted in at least one death.
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond in P.E.I., Friday night.
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.
Nova Scotia ceremony marks 25th anniversary of deadly Swissair crash
A delegation of Canadian military veterans, RCMP officers and first responders gathered in Nova Scotia Sunday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Canada's response to the deadly crash of Swissair Flight 111.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands in Nevada; authorities are investigating 1 death
Tens of thousands of people gathered for the Burning Man festival remained stranded in the Nevada desert on Sunday after storms that swept through the area, as authorities investigated a possible death and worked to open exit paths by the end of the Labour Day weekend.
Cocktails and Caribbean food on offer in Old Strathcona Sunday
A tropical festival brought the flavours and sounds of the Caribbean to Old Strathcona this weekend at the third annual Cocktails and Jerk Festival.
Police investigation underway into parking lot clash in northeast Calgary
Police are investigating following a clash in northeast Calgary Saturday afternoon that left some small businesses damaged, numerous participants injured and left witnesses wondering what was going on.
First Nation, regional district order wildfire evacuations in central B.C. due to Wells Creek blaze
Weekend winds in British Columbia's central Interior resulted in increased wildfire activity and saw evacuation orders in remote areas north of Burns Lake.
'The landlords have no accountability': Wrongfully evicted B.C. woman wins tenancy branch battle, but says former landlord refuses to pay up
A B.C. woman says she was awarded tens of thousands of dollars by the Residential Tenancy Branch after a wrongful eviction, but is yet to see a cent of it from her former landlord.
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada past Spain to clinch 2024 Paris Olympics berth
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Retired journalist reflects on covering Swissair Flight 111 disaster off Nova Scotia, 25 years later
Retired ATV/CTV News journalist Rick Grant recollects his coverage of the Swissair Flight 111 crash on Sept. 2, 1998.
Annual CCM Summer Shootout hockey tournament brings 24 teams to Moncton
The Atlantic Hockey Group held its annual CCM Summer Shootout tournament in Moncton bringing teams from New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Quebec together.
RCMP respond to Saturday boat fire at in Digby County, N.S.
The Digby RCMP officers and fire fighters responded to a report of a fishing boat that caught fire at the Sandy Cove wharf in Digby, N.S., Saturday.
HeroWork, a charity that helps other charities, to wind down operations
Due to rising construction costs, labour shortages in the trades and dwindling donations along with a number of other factors, the charity's operations will be closing down in the coming weeks.
Pedestrian struck, killed at Saanich crosswalk
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in a marked crosswalk in Saanich on Friday, police said.
BC Ferries avoids long-weekend cancellations on major route by securing last-minute crew
In the middle of one of its busiest weekends of the year, BC Ferries narrowly avoided cancellations on a major route Saturday.
'Heat event' bringing temperatures up to 40 C about to hit GTA
The Greater Toronto Area is about to be hit with a major “heat event,” with temperatures soaring to about 40 C with humidex.
Video of boisterous event at Montreal oratory draws criticism, claims that its fake
A video appearing to show a rowdy celebration at Saint Joseph's Oratory in Montreal has drawn considerable attention online, with some viewers calling participants disrespectful, while others say the footage itself might be fake.
Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway
A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.
Restaurant owner says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace in Montreal's Village
The owner of a dumpling restaurant in Montreal’s Village neighbourhood says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace earlier this week. Now sharing their story publicly, they’re joining a growing number of residents and merchants in the neighbourhood who feel it’s become unsafe in recent years.
Convoy leaders stand trial, a late summer heatwave and 2024 budget directions: 5 stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Speeding driver stopped on Highway 401 with 3 unbelted kids in back
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver stopped on Highway 401 this long weekend was caught speeding and had three kids in the car, none of whom were wearing seatbelts.
Most-read stories of the week: Pride flags stolen, craft brewery struggles, kitten found during traffic stop
57 Pride flags stolen in Norwich, craft breweries struggling with inflation, and a kitten found during a highway traffic stop in Cambridge round out the most-read stories of the week.
Heat warning in effect for Guelph, parts of Wellington County
Parts of Ontario, including Guelph and Elora, will be feeling the effects of a heat event throughout the week.
'We like to get outdoors': How Waterloo region is making the most of the Labour Day long weekend
As the finals day of summer slowly trickle away, many in Waterloo region are taking advantage of the Labour Day weekend.
Saskatchewan RCMP's top Mountie says relationships built after mass stabbing
While Saskatchewan's top Mountie says policing hasn't dramatically changed since last year's mass stabbing on a First Nation, what has is the RCMP's relationship with the community.
Heavy wildfire smoke continues in Saskatoon
A very high risk air quality rating has been issued for Saskatoon over the long weekend.
Sask. First Nation marks sombre anniversary
Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation is marking one year since mass stabbings claimed the lives of 11 people and left another 17 injured.
Northern Ont. police search for missing ATV rider
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old northern Ontario man, who has been missing since Friday.
Heat warnings issued for much of the northeast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issue a heat warning for much of northeastern Ontario Sunday.
Moose Lake RCMP investigating homicide
RCMP in Moose Lake, Man. are looking into the cause of a fatal shooting in the community.
Heat warning issued for southeastern Manitoba
Manitobans are being encouraged to keep cool this Labour Day long weekend as a heat warning is issued for the southeastern part of the province.
Thousands of flags honour kids battling cancer in Manitoba
A Winnipeg couple continues to honour the memory of their lost son while commemorating all children who have fought cancer in Manitoba with thousands of flags at The Forks.
Air quality statements remain for Regina, southern Sask. due to intense wildfire smoke
Wildfire smoke has led to limited visibility and poor air quality for Regina and most of southern Saskatchewan.
'Dangerous for our youth': Demonstrators in Regina call for end to pronoun policy
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in support of trans youth and in opposition to the province's new parental inclusion and consent policy.
