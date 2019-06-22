The City of Airdrie was awash in rainbow colours on Saturday for it's first-ever event to celebrate the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The event began with a Solidarity Walk from City Hall down Main Street, through the community to Nose Creek Park.

Once there, residents were treated to a variety of activities including train rides, lots of food trucks and a walk down a colourful rainbow pathway in the park.

Airdrie's Pride Society organized the event, which also included a 'Reading with Royalty', where local drag queens and kings read stories about inclusion with children.

Representatives say they were surprised by the show of support for the community.

"We filled Main Street. There was a sea of people that came out to support this community and there's not really words for that," said Kiesten Mohr, president of Airdrie Pride. "It was one of the most beautiful moments for this organization and, quite frankly, for the city."

Calgary's Pride Festival is scheduled to take place in a few months.