Airdrie man charged following investigation into drug trafficking in Rocky View County, Airdrie and Calgary

A 22-year-old Airdrie man has been charged in relation to a drug investigation by Airdrie RCMP.

On Aug. 2, officers arrested the man following an investigation into drug trafficking in Rocky View County, Airdrie, and Calgary. The man was found to have been in breach of his current release order conditions from an earlier drug investigation.

He was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, failure to comply with release order conditions and resist/obstructing a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 10 in Cochrane, Alta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Brayden Tozer at 403-945-7267. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.