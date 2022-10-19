Airport Trail construction completed: city

The city issued some good news Wednesday about all the construction that's been happening along Airport Trail

It's pretty much finished.

That includes work on two new interchanges, at 19 Street and Barlow Trail, both of which are open to traffic, meaning "the vision for a connected Airport Trail corridor is here."

"The Airport Trail Corridor investment generated hundreds of local jobs and will now play an important role to keep our economy moving," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek, in a release. "The project addresses a significant missing transportation link in the area and will greatly improve access for Calgarians, businesses transporting goods, and tourists navigating our city."

Funding for Phase 2 of the Airport Trail project, which cost $153 million, was provided by the federal government, the province, the city and the Calgary Airport Authority.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish to congratulate The City of Calgary on the completion of the Airport Trail Phase 2 Project. As the local member of Parliament, I have seen firsthand the impact on accessibility and connectivity driven by investments in our transportation infrastructure," said Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal.

The airport authority partnered on the project from the beginning, and a spokesperson said the upgrades will improve access for guests and cargo.

"The completion of Airport Trail is a major milestone for the Calgary Airport Authority," said authority VP of operations and infrastructure Chris Miles. "We are grateful for the government investments in this project which has created hundreds of jobs and enabled seamless connections to the airport for millions of guests, thousands of employees, and the cargo that Canadians rely on."

The Airport Trail Corridor upgrade started with the opening of the Airport Trail Tunnel in 2014. The southbound Stoney Trail to westbound Airport Trail ramp was finished in 2020, while the 2.4 km Airport Trail extension between 36 Street and 60 Street N.E. was opened in 2021.