Airport Trail crash sends driver to hospital in critical condition

The intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail was closed to traffic Friday morning following a crash that sent both drivers to hospital.

A van and a car collided at the northeast intersection shortly before 4:30 a.m.

EMS officials confirm a man, believed to be in his late 30s, was transported to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition with undisclosed injuries. Their age and gender have not been confirmed.

Police officials did not provide an estimated time for the reopening of the roads. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.