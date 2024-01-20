CALGARY
    • AJHL loses its dynasty: Bandits set to join BCHL along with 4 other Alberta teams in 2024-25

    The Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Blackfalds Bulldogs, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints of the AJHL are all leaving for the BCHL in 2024-25 (Photo: Twitter@BrooksBandits) The Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Blackfalds Bulldogs, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints of the AJHL are all leaving for the BCHL in 2024-25 (Photo: Twitter@BrooksBandits)
    They’re not going anywhere but the greatest team in the Alberta Junior Hockey League is leaving the league.

    The Brooks Bandits, along with Blackfalds, Okotoks, Spruce Grove and Sherwood Park are joining the British Columbia Hockey League.

    The BCHL made the announcement on social media Saturday afternoon.

    No details about the switch were announced. A representative from the Spruce Grove Saints told CTV News the teams will remain located in Alberta and will travel to B.C. for games.

     The BCHL is expected to release more details.The Bandits won the AJHL championship in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023. They also won the national junior championship in 2013, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

     

    The Bandits' most famous alumni, Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar, scored his 300th career  NHL point Friday.

    The Bandits start a homestand against the Drayton Valley Thunder Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

