Alberta announces $44M to help businesses launch emissions-reduction projects

Alberta is investing $44 million to help small- and medium-sized businesses get innovative, emissions-reducing projects off the ground.

The province announced the funding, available through the Emissions Reduction Alberta’s Emerging Innovators Challenge, will be available to 21 businesses.

The projects span several different sectors, including power generation, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, fertilizer, construction, electricity and other sectors.

The province said the 21 projects are expected to create more than 875 jobs and contribute $238 million to Alberta’s GDP by 2027.

They are also projected to reduce 206,000 tonnes of emissions per year – equalling 1.2 million tonnes by 2030 and five million tonnes by 2050.

“We are giving Alberta’s small and medium businesses the funding they need to launch their innovation-driven technologies faster and grow their startups to create jobs, save money and lower emissions here at home and around the world,” Rebecca Schulz, minister of environment and protected areas, said in a news release.

The funding amounts for each project range from $250,000 to $5 million.

The 21 projects were selected through a competitive review process. Once complete, they will be piloted, demonstrated and deployed in Alberta.

Two of the projects receiving funding include an AI-powered horticultural lighting system in Calgary and Medicine Hat; and the expansion of a biomass testing facility in Lethbridge County.

More details to come…