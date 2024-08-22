Warm and mild on Thursday, evening thunderstorms likely Friday

Thursday will be a pretty average day – literally – with a mix of sun and cloud and the diurnal temperatures right on par with the seasonal averages.

The exit region of a deepening trough along the Pacific coastline will create an intensifying southerly flow in Alberta Friday evening and early Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in southern Alberta – including in Calgary - with some of those cells potentially becoming warned storms due to the threat of heavy rain, medium to large sized hail and/or damaging winds.

The rest of the weekend will be pleasant with daytime highs of 20 C to 22 C and a mix of sun and cloud.

After a period of better air quality in southern Alberta, smoke could return to the region on Friday, with the main source being the fires south of the border.

Monday should be the warmest day of the next seven and a shifting weather pattern after that will bring daytime highs down to 16 C by Wednesday.