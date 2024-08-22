CALGARY
Calgary

    • Warm and mild on Thursday, evening thunderstorms likely Friday

    Share

    Thursday will be a pretty average day – literally – with a mix of sun and cloud and the diurnal temperatures right on par with the seasonal averages.

    The exit region of a deepening trough along the Pacific coastline will create an intensifying southerly flow in Alberta Friday evening and early Saturday.

    Showers and thunderstorms are likely in southern Alberta – including in Calgary - with some of those cells potentially becoming warned storms due to the threat of heavy rain, medium to large sized hail and/or damaging winds.

    The rest of the weekend will be pleasant with daytime highs of 20 C to 22 C and a mix of sun and cloud.

    After a period of better air quality in southern Alberta, smoke could return to the region on Friday, with the main source being the fires south of the border.

    Monday should be the warmest day of the next seven and a shifting weather pattern after that will bring daytime highs down to 16 C by Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News